Their paths to fame

Their careers



Hugh Grant

Hugh is an established actor with a string of box-office hits and awards, including a British Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Mike Newell’s Four Weddings and a Funeral. Slightly typecast, but nonetheless adorable, he has starred in Notting Hill opposite Julia Roberts, in the Weitz brothers’ About A Boy, and played Bridget Jones’ love rat boss in the 2 Bridget Jones’ Diary films. Hugh also worked with Music and Lyrics director Marc Lawrence on Two Weeks’ Notice with Sandra Bullock.



Drew Barrymore

The cute little girl from the ET films has come a long way and grown up a lot since her wild and wayward teenage years. Drew now has her own production company, Flowers Films, which produced Never Been Kissed and Charlie’s Angels. From Woody Allen’s Everyone Says I Love You to Batman Forever and Scream, Drew has proved her worth as a talented and still young actress. After Music and Lyrics, we’ll be seeing her alongside Eric Bana in Lucky You, which is out in March.





