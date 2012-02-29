Video interview with Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore
Article in images

Their paths to fame

   
Their paths to fame
© Warner Bros Pictures

Their careers

Hugh Grant
Hugh is an established actor with a string of box-office hits and awards, including a British Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Mike Newell’s Four Weddings and a Funeral. Slightly typecast, but nonetheless adorable, he has starred in Notting Hill opposite Julia Roberts, in the Weitz brothers’ About A Boy, and played Bridget Jones’ love rat boss in the 2 Bridget Jones’ Diary films. Hugh also worked with Music and Lyrics director Marc Lawrence on Two Weeks’ Notice with Sandra Bullock.

Drew Barrymore
The cute little girl from the ET films has come a long way and grown up a lot since her wild and wayward teenage years. Drew now has her own production company, Flowers Films, which produced Never Been Kissed and Charlie’s Angels. From Woody Allen’s Everyone Says I Love You to Batman Forever and Scream, Drew has proved her worth as a talented and still young actress. After Music and Lyrics, we’ll be seeing her alongside Eric Bana in Lucky You, which is out in March.




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
09/02/2007
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos