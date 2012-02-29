|
Celeb rebel, n. (sɐˈlɛbrɜˌti rĕb'əl)
© Kate Moss for Agent Provocateur
One who generates more headlines for their excesses than one's day job.
Whether you're a hot young actress like Lindsay Lohan, a rock star like Babyshambles frontman Pete Doherty or a professional, um, 'socialite' like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, life must be so downright dull that rebellion is the only answer...
A new generation of starlets, models, socialites, fashionistas and enfants terribles are harking back to the Seventies with their sex, drugs and rock'n'roll lifestyles. Young, gorgeous, filthy-rich and talented (yes, self-promotion is an art form), they're fast becoming icons of our age and it seems we just can't get enough of them.
Rebels without a cause or victims of the intense pressures of stardom? See our special report on the rise of the rebel and our run-down of the most notorious rebels in the business.
And just for fun, take our rebel test to find out if you're more Kate or Keira...
SM, SH