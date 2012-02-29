  

© Kate Moss for Agent Provocateur - Celebrity rebels: special report on stars who spiral out of control
© Kate Moss for Agent Provocateur
Celeb rebel, n. (sɐˈlɛbrɜˌti rĕb'əl)
One who generates more headlines for their excesses than one's day job. 

Whether you're a hot young actress like Lindsay Lohan, a rock star like Babyshambles frontman Pete Doherty or a professional, um, 'socialite' like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, life must be so downright dull that rebellion is the only answer...

A new generation of starlets, models, socialites, fashionistas and enfants terribles are harking back to the Seventies with their sex, drugs and rock'n'roll lifestyles. Young, gorgeous, filthy-rich and talented (yes, self-promotion is an art form), they're fast becoming icons of our age and it seems we just can't get enough of them.

Rebels without a cause or victims of the intense pressures of stardom? See our special report on the rise of the rebel and our run-down of the most notorious rebels in the business.

And just for fun, take our rebel test to find out if you're more Kate or Keira...








SM, SH

 
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/01/2008
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Time management tips: Get more done in less time
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos