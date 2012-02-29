

Lindsay Lohan



All about Lindsay

Born in New York to two actors, Lindsay made her first steps into showbiz at the tender age of three, starring in ads, and landed a role in TV series Another World in 1996. From 1998 onwards, she was Disney's darling and became a household name for her roles in The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday. She also dabbled in pop music, releasing her first album Speak in 2004. It sold over a million copies in the US.



Party girl

Lindsay looked to be set for a glittering career, but things soon started to go wrong. With her dad in prison, family problems, various health issues and a colourful personal life to handle, the strain soon began to show on the teenage starlet: she lost a worrying amount of weight, dabbled in drugs and was frequently photographed stumbling out of clubs completely off her face. Her second album was less successful than her first and her films started to flop (latest flick I Know Who Killed Me was nominated for 9 Razzies). Following her arrests for drink driving and cocaine posession, Lindsay finally admitted she was addicted to drink and drugs, and out of control.



Road to redemption?

In late 2006, Lindsay admitted she was attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and in January 2007 she checked herself into rehab for alcoholism. At the time, Lindsay released a statement saying: "I have made a proactive decision to take care of my personal health. I appreciate your well wishes and ask that you please respect my privacy at this time." When AA failed to solve her problems, Lindsay sought help in rehab and is currently seeking help for both drink and drug problems. It remains to be seen, after a spell in jail and a lengthy stint in rehab, whether she can revive her teen fanbase. Lindsay's astute fashion sense, as well as her hard-partying lifestyle, has made her staple magazine fodder. She's become a style icon, fêted for her red-carpet chic, and has inspired countless top designers with her much-copied rock chick look. It's only to be hoped Lindsay will put her demons behind her and 'do a Drew'.

