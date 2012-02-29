Kelly Osbourne

 
Kelly Osbourne
© Paramount Pictures - Kelly Osbourne at the premiere of Dreamgirls in London, Jan 07

All about Kelly
Kelly is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne and X Factor judge Sharon. Born in London on 27 October 1984, Kelly first came to our attention in 2002 when she appeared in family reality TV show The Osbournes. In the same year, she featured on The Osbourne Family Album which accompanied the series. Her pop-punk cover version of the Madonna classic Papa Don't Preach attracted wide interest and spawned an album, Shut Up.

Rock'n'roll
With her dark looks, daring make-up, plunging necklines, love for psychedelic colours and risqué fashion sense, Kelly has always been a rebel at heart and likes to provoke! She had a high-profile relationship with Bert McCracken, lead singer with rock group The Used, which ended in 2003. Following in the footsteps of father Ozzy and brother Jack, Kelly checked herself into rehab in 2004. After being tipped off by a member of the press that their daughter was buying drugs from a dealer, Ozzy and Sharon found a massive amount of pills in Kelly's handbag and encouraged her to go into rehab. Kelly has been in rehab twice, the first time for treatment for her addiction to painkillers and again in 2005 for depression. In July 2005, Kelly revealed that her depression was caused by incessant remarks made about her weight.

Inspiration? 
After landing a minor role in Austin Powers: Goldmember, Kelly starred in Life As We Know It, a series about a teenager who is bullied by her peers because of her weight.
In family autobiography Ordinary People: Our Story, Kelly wrote that she doesn't think she's fat, that she accepts her curvy figure and that she's proud that she's inspired many young girls to feel better about their bodies. Despite this, the media attention proved too great and Kelly later went on a diet to lose weight.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/01/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos