Kelly Osbourne

© Paramount Pictures - Kelly Osbourne at the premiere of Dreamgirls in London, Jan 07

All about Kelly

Kelly is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne and X Factor judge Sharon. Born in London on 27 October 1984, Kelly first came to our attention in 2002 when she appeared in family reality TV show The Osbournes. In the same year, she featured on The Osbourne Family Album which accompanied the series. Her pop-punk cover version of the Madonna classic Papa Don't Preach attracted wide interest and spawned an album, Shut Up.



Rock'n'roll

With her dark looks, daring make-up, plunging necklines, love for psychedelic colours and risqué fashion sense, Kelly has always been a rebel at heart and likes to provoke! She had a high-profile relationship with Bert McCracken, lead singer with rock group The Used, which ended in 2003. Following in the footsteps of father Ozzy and brother Jack, Kelly checked herself into rehab in 2004. After being tipped off by a member of the press that their daughter was buying drugs from a dealer, Ozzy and Sharon found a massive amount of pills in Kelly's handbag and encouraged her to go into rehab. Kelly has been in rehab twice, the first time for treatment for her addiction to painkillers and again in 2005 for depression. In July 2005, Kelly revealed that her depression was caused by incessant remarks made about her weight.



Inspiration?

After landing a minor role in Austin Powers: Goldmember, Kelly starred in Life As We Know It, a series about a teenager who is bullied by her peers because of her weight.

In family autobiography Ordinary People: Our Story, Kelly wrote that she doesn't think she's fat, that she accepts her curvy figure and that she's proud that she's inspired many young girls to feel better about their bodies. Despite this, the media attention proved too great and Kelly later went on a diet to lose weight.





