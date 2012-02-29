Paris Hilton



© Wea Music



All about Paris

Born in New York in 1981, Paris is joint heiress to the Hilton hotel empire fortune with sister Nicky. Her immense wealth, estimated at $300 million, means Paris can live a jet-set lifestyle to the max. Her blonde good looks and model figure have promoted her from loaded socialite to fully-fledged celeb, model, TV star and even pop singer. Paris has appeared on the cover of FHM and Vanity Fair, and modelled for Tommy Hilfiger, Richard Tyler and Jeremy Scott. She's made no secret of her desire for an acting career but, as far as non-X-rated films go, so far she's only managed to land minor roles (in Zoolander and Wonderland - no, we haven't heard of them either).



Porn star

Paris' biggest achievement so far has arguably been starring in her own X-rated home video, One Night In Paris, which was released by enterprising ex Rick Solomon in 2003. Paris is the epitome of the young, rich and beautiful Hollywood jet-set and she likes attention. She loves being spoiled and lives in unashamed luxury - part of her appeal is the fascination people have for her wealth (hence the interest in her reality TV show The Simple Life). Paris is on the guest list for every party and attracts headlines all over the world for her partying, her fashion sense and her relationships. Paris lives life to the full and uses her blonde, naive image portrayed in the media to her full advantage. She has also hit the headlines in recent months after being sentenced to jail for driving on a suspended license.



Credibility at last?

In 2006 Paris launched an assault on the pop world with her debut album Paris and lead single Stars Are Blind. It was a success that won Paris a certain amount of credibility. She seems to be settling down a little and recently announced she's staying single for the time being.