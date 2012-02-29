Kate Moss

 
Kate Moss
© Dior

All about Kate
Kate was talent-spotted by Sarah Doukas from Storm modelling agency at JFK airport in New York, of all places, when she was just 14. She appeared in several magazine shoots before becoming the face of Calvin Klein at 18. From then onwards, her career went into orbit. Superwaif Kate became a millionaire at 20, pioneered the much-criticised heroin chic look, and became an international icon, despite the fact that she's far shorter than most catwalk models.

Excess and rock'n'roll
Kate's hard-partying lifestyle led to a spell in the Priory in November 1998 where she was treated for alcohol problems. Calvin Klein ended her contract and she went through a barren career spell. Her personal life was also tumultuous: she went through the mill when Johnny Depp dumped her after a three-year relationship, and went through a period of depression before finding love again with Jefferson Hack, with whom she has a six-year-old daughter Lila Grace. The couple split after 2 years together and Kate embarked on a relationship with Babyshambles rocker and junkie Pete Doherty. Kate has always lived to excess and her wild nights out, smoking, drinking and problems with drugs have been well-documented. Her every move is scrutinised in the tabloid press, yet she survived a national scandal in 2005 when the Daily Mirror published photos of her allegedly snorting cocaine. Kate lost numerous lucrative contracts and was questioned by police over the drug allegations. A spell in rehab and a few top contracts later, Kate's career is back on track and she publicly apologised for her behaviour. In fact, her cocaine scandal seems to have done her career more good than harm in the long run, and now she's finally ended her turbulent relationship with Doherty, things have never looked better for La Moss.

After the scandal
A few months after the cocaine scandal, and barely out of rehab, Kate made it clear she wasn't going to lie low and fade away. She embarked on the mother of all comebacks, starring in a special edition of Vogue, supported by stars such as Catherine Deneuve, Alexander McQueen and ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp, and by designers and brands including Roberto Cavalli, Longchamp, David Yurman and Virgin Mobile (remember those TV ads?). At 33, Kate is one of the most sought-after supermodels and one of the most photographed women in the world. She's currently the face of Burberry and Rimmel, among other brands. Negative publicity just doesn't exist as far as this lady is concerned.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/01/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos