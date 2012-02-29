

All about Kate

Kate was talent-spotted by Sarah Doukas from Storm modelling agency at JFK airport in New York, of all places, when she was just 14. She appeared in several magazine shoots before becoming the face of Calvin Klein at 18. From then onwards, her career went into orbit. Superwaif Kate became a millionaire at 20, pioneered the much-criticised heroin chic look, and became an international icon, despite the fact that she's far shorter than most catwalk models.



Excess and rock'n'roll

Kate's hard-partying lifestyle led to a spell in the Priory in November 1998 where she was treated for alcohol problems. Calvin Klein ended her contract and she went through a barren career spell. Her personal life was also tumultuous: she went through the mill when Johnny Depp dumped her after a three-year relationship, and went through a period of depression before finding love again with Jefferson Hack, with whom she has a six-year-old daughter Lila Grace. The couple split after 2 years together and Kate embarked on a relationship with Babyshambles rocker and junkie Pete Doherty. Kate has always lived to excess and her wild nights out, smoking, drinking and problems with drugs have been well-documented. Her every move is scrutinised in the tabloid press, yet she survived a national scandal in 2005 when the Daily Mirror published photos of her allegedly snorting cocaine. Kate lost numerous lucrative contracts and was questioned by police over the drug allegations. A spell in rehab and a few top contracts later, Kate's career is back on track and she publicly apologised for her behaviour. In fact, her cocaine scandal seems to have done her career more good than harm in the long run, and now she's finally ended her turbulent relationship with Doherty, things have never looked better for La Moss.



After the scandal

A few months after the cocaine scandal, and barely out of rehab, Kate made it clear she wasn't going to lie low and fade away. She embarked on the mother of all comebacks, starring in a special edition of Vogue, supported by stars such as Catherine Deneuve, Alexander McQueen and ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp, and by designers and brands including Roberto Cavalli, Longchamp, David Yurman and Virgin Mobile (remember those TV ads?). At 33, Kate is one of the most sought-after supermodels and one of the most photographed women in the world. She's currently the face of Burberry and Rimmel, among other brands. Negative publicity just doesn't exist as far as this lady is concerned.