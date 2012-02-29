Albums
Albums
Weekends
© Britney Spears in September 2006
Question 5/7 :
Weekends are all about:
• Recharging your batteries, sport and the big outdoors
• Going out and staggering home to your bed in the small hours
Christina Aguilera
Hollyoaks 16/5 - Kim reveals her fears to Silas
WATCH: Britney Spears and Ellen DeGeneres Wreak Havoc In An...
Walking
Sarah Horrocks
29/01/2008
Celebrity rebels: special report on stars who spiral out of control
Drew Barrymore
Kate Moss
Amy Winehouse
Lindsay Lohan
Kelly Osbourne
Paris Hilton
Nicole Richie
What makes celebs rebel?
The end of good role models?
Fancy dress
Birthday
On the pull
Weekends
Charitable?
Dinner party
You're a right rebel!
You're a little angel!
29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
