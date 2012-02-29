You're a right rebel!

 
You're a right rebel!
© Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen at Dior's catwalk show, 2007

Ooh, sir! You have got a bit of a rebel in you. You have a way with contradictions and you like to go against the grain. You were a difficult, disobedient child in all likelihood and as you've got older you've hung on to that rebellious streak - otherwise life would just be boring, wouldn't it?! You're lively and full of surprises, and those around you love you because you're the life and soul of the party and you've always got a smile on your face. You love a rock'n'roll lifestyle and all-night partying with celebs would be right up your street...but you need to keep your feet on the ground a bit too.




  
  


Profiles: You're a right rebel!
Sarah Horrocks
29/01/2008
