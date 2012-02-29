You're a little angel!

   
You're a little angel!
You're good as gold compared to our celebrity rebels! You play by the rules, you're kind, sweet and generous with those around you. You have an easy-going, tolerant nature. When you were little you were obedient and calm and as an adult you enjoy a structured, fairly quiet life. You like doing things properly and doing them well, and you enjoy succes that way! You're a bit like Keira Knightley meets Vanessa Paradis - you know how to manage your life and you don't do excess. Don't forget that as long as you don't go over the top you can afford to let yourself go a bit wild from time to time, just for fun!




  
 


