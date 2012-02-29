Amy Winehouse

 
Amy Winehouse

London-born Amy Winehouse rose to fame at the tender age of 19 with her debut album Frank. With her feisty attitude, outspoken opinions, trademark beehive and fondness for partying, Amy soon became tabloid fodder, but the pressures of fame seem to have made her self-destruct.

As her Back to Black album climbed the charts, Amy's health and personal life came under constant scrutiny: she went from curvy to worryingly thin, angered fans for cancelling gigs and insulting them, and along with husband Blake Fielder-Civil (now in prison awaiting trial for perverting the course of justice), descended into a spiral of drug abuse. Amy was hospitalised after collapsing with a reported overdose in August 2007 and the couple checked into rehab, but didn't stay.

Amid calls from her family, friends, fans and record label to seek help for her addictions, Amy was again admitted to rehab in January 2008. We all hope this time she'll finally kick the drugs and make headlines for her music instead of her personal demons.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
29/01/2008
