Ryan Reynolds tattoos

Ryan Reynolds has been voted one of the most 'Sexiest men alive' in People magazine for three years running and now he is single again there's no doubt he'll be making that list once more.



Ryan only has a couple of tattoos, with this unusual one of an old naval cannon that goes off each night at nine in his hometown in Canada.



His other is a tattoo is on the underside of his wrist, a hand written message that reads: "Know Thyself."



His tatt's seem to be a reminder to stay true to his roots. It's nice to know that he's a down to earth guy!



We think this makes him even more adorable.



Image © Sipa