David Beckham tattoos
Phoaaworr! Victoria Beckham
is one lucky lady.
David Beckham
's tasteful tattoo collection is always being added to, and we really can't complain - the more ink the sexier he gets. (If that's even possible!)
This pic shows off Beckham's sleeves and if you look closely you can see a sneaky peak of his Emporio Armani
underwear - with a bod' like this no wonder he's modelled for them.
We think David Beckham
's tattoos look extra manly and more than make up for that effeminate
voice.
Image © Sipa