In this article



































David Beckham tattoos

David Beckham tattoo

Phoaaworr!







This pic shows off Beckham's sleeves and if you look closely you can see a sneaky peak of his



We think effeminate voice. Phoaaworr! Victoria Beckham is one lucky lady. David Beckham 's tasteful tattoo collection is always being added to, and we really can't complain - the more ink the sexier he gets. (If that's even possible!)This pic shows off Beckham's sleeves and if you look closely you can see a sneaky peak of his Emporio Armani underwear - with a bod' like this no wonder he's modelled for them.We think David Beckham 's tattoos look extra manly and more than make up for thatvoice. Image © Sipa

