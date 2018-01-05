|
Male celebrity tattoos
Colin Farrell tattoos
Colin FarrellIrish actor Colin Farrell has numerous tattoos. All inked with love in mind. What a softy!
(Although we would have guessed as much with that heart melting smile).
The tattoo on Colin's left arm is part of a Celtic Cross with the words next to it "carpe diem" - meaning "seize the day."
The original tattoo included "with my girl," but sadly that part is now hidden underneath the cross - it was inked as a sign of devotion to his ex-wife English Actress Amelia Warner.
Ever the romantic, one of his tattoos is inked onto his left ring finger with Amelia's nick-name "Millie."
Unlike most celebs Colin refuses to get rid of it as he explains: "It's part of my past."
Two tattoos for one girl? It must have been love!
Image © Sipa
