Male celebrity tattoos
  
Colin Farrell tattoos
Colin Farrell tattoos


Colin Farrell

Irish actor Colin Farrell has numerous tattoos. All inked with love in mind. What a softy!

(Although we would have guessed as much with that heart melting smile).

The tattoo on Colin's left arm is part of a Celtic Cross with the words next to it "carpe diem" - meaning "seize the day."

The original tattoo included "with my girl," but sadly that part is now hidden underneath the cross - it was inked as a sign of devotion to his ex-wife English Actress Amelia Warner.

Ever the romantic, one of his tattoos is inked onto his left ring finger with Amelia's nick-name "Millie."

Unlike most celebs Colin refuses to get rid of it as he explains: "It's part of my past."

Two tattoos for one girl? It must have been love!

Image © Sipa
Love & Sex Editor
02/07/2011
Article Plan Male celebrity tattoos


