Colin Farrell tattoos

Colin Farrell Irish actor



(Although we would have guessed as much with that heart melting smile).



The tattoo on Colin's left arm is part of a Celtic Cross with the words next to it "carpe diem" - meaning "seize the day."



The original tattoo included "with my girl," but sadly that part is now hidden underneath the cross - it was inked as a sign of devotion to his ex-wife English Actress Amelia Warner.



Ever the romantic, one of his tattoos is inked onto his left ring finger with Amelia's nick-name "Millie."



Unlike most celebs Colin refuses to get rid of it as he explains: "It's part of my past."



Two tattoos for one girl? It must have been



