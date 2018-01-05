Jude Law tattoos

Jude Law tattoo



The dashing Jude Law desperately tries to get away from his devoted fans - but who can blame them for wanting a piece of the 'Sherlock Holmes' star hottie?



Jude has a handful of tattoos. Interestingly the tatt on his inner right arm is a cluster of ants - strange... but true!



The tattoo is meant to symbolise the values of working hard - but we can't say having a load of creepy crawlies inked to his forearm is really that attractive!



It was rumoured that Jude would remove a tattoo on his left arm: "You came along to turn on everything, Sexy Sadie" by the Beatles, after his marriage broke down with ex lover Sadie Frost, but like Colin Farrel he decided to keep it.

Image © Sipa