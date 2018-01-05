|
Male celebrity tattoos
Mike Tyson tattoo
Mike Tyson tattooTough guy Mike Tyson has a number of tattoos, but his tribal face design is now one of the most distinctive in the world.
A tattoo on your face has got to hurt - but pain isn't something that Tyson gives into easily.
It is said that the American boxing champ wants to carry on tattooing his body in memory of spiritual heroes. Interesting.
Image © Sipa
