Male celebrity tattoos
  
Russell Brand tattoos
Russell Brand tattoos


Russell Brand tattoo
 

The outrageous funny man Russell Brand looks ever so fetching in this sports headband.

He shows off his tattoo on his left arm which is a large eyeball - but no one knows quite what it symbolises.

The tattoo which has gained most media attention however is his recent ink which matches his Mrs, the stunning Katy Perry.

It's on the inside of his right arm and says: "Anuugacchati Pravha" meaning "go with the flow."

A perfect motto for this showbiz couple.


Image © Sipa
Love & Sex Editor
02/07/2011
Male celebrity tattoos


Latest… 05/01/2018
