Russell Brand tattoos

Russell Brand tattoo



The outrageous funny man Russell Brand looks ever so fetching in this sports headband.

He shows off his tattoo on his left arm which is a large eyeball - but no one knows quite what it symbolises.



The tattoo which has gained most media attention however is his recent ink which matches his Mrs, the stunning Katy Perry.

It's on the inside of his right arm and says: "Anuugacchati Pravha" meaning "go with the flow."



A perfect motto for this showbiz couple.

Image © Sipa