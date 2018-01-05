Usher tattoos

>
We can't deny that Usher is pretty fit, even if he did bring us Justin Bieber.

He has an array of 5 tattoos, the wackiest is a break dancer who is doing a head spin on his right shin - street!

He also has his name inked onto one of his bicep's in a cool graffiti font with a sword going through it - just in case he ever forgets who he is.

Usher's left sleeve tattoo is meant to have a special meaning behind it; rumours have it that it's a message to his ex wife, Tameka Foster Glover Raymond.

The design is said to be an image of the Roman goddess "Lady Justice."

Does this mean justice in love will prevail in Usher's case? Guess we'll have to wait and see!



Image © Sipa
Love & Sex Editor
02/07/2011
Reader ranking:1/5 
Latest… 05/01/2018
