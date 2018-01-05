In this article



































Daniel Craig tattoos

Daniel Craig tattoo The hunky



Daniel has only 3 tatts. The first one often snapped is this condor done in the style of Peru's Nazca lines, located on his right shoulder.



The second is on his ankle which is allegedly a tropical island scene - including a dolphin and a palm tree... hmmm we don't know how macho that one is?



Daniel's third tattoo is a secret - out of sight of prying eyes it is tucked away in his



With his recent marriage to



The hunky Daniel Craig (who admittedly looks a little Shrek-like in this pic) is perhaps best known for his role as James Bond.Daniel has only 3 tatts. The first one often snapped is this condor done in the style of Peru's Nazca lines, located on his right shoulder.The second is on his ankle which is allegedly a tropical island scene - including a dolphin and a palm tree... hmmm we don't know how macho that one is?Daniel's third tattoo is a secret - out of sight of prying eyes it is tucked away in his swimming trunk area , only visible to those who know him 'intimately.'With his recent marriage to Rachel Weisz , maybe it's time for a fourth tattoo? Image © Sipa

