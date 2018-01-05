Daniel Craig tattoos
Daniel Craig tattoo
The hunky Daniel Craig
(who admittedly looks a little Shrek-like in this pic) is perhaps best known for his role as James Bond.
Daniel has only 3 tatts. The first one often snapped is this condor done in the style of Peru's Nazca lines, located on his right shoulder.
The second is on his ankle which is allegedly a tropical island scene - including a dolphin and a palm tree... hmmm we don't know how macho that one is?
Daniel's third tattoo is a secret - out of sight of prying eyes it is tucked away in his swimming
trunk area , only visible to those who know him 'intimately.'
With his recent marriage to Rachel Weisz
, maybe it's time for a fourth tattoo?
Image © Sipa