Johnny Depp tattoos

Johnny Depp tattoo

Handsome Johnny Depp is a dedicated tattoo fan with around 13 altogether.



The talented Hollywood star is known for his roles in 'Edward Scissorhands' and his role as Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates of the Carribbean.'



His tattoos prove he is sentimental deep down, with a number of them having very personal meanings.



On his left bicep is a tribute to his mother "Betty Sue," with her name embedded into a heart, surrounded by tribal markings.



On the inside of his right arm is a tattoo of a sailor, and the tattoo on the other arm (which Johnny is pointing to) to is shown to be a glamorous woman.



The two arm tattoos are said to be linked to his grandparents, as his grandfather was a sailor.



Another tattoo on the inside of Johnny's upper left arm appeared first during the filming for The Rum Diary in Puerto Rico, March 2009. It represents his family: Vanessa and his two kids.



Ahhh Johnny, you really are a family man!

Image © Sipa