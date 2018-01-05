Brad Pitt tattoos

>
There is no question that Brad Pitt is incredible easy on the eyes, but what about his tattoos?

He caused quite a stir a few years back when he refused to show or talk about his tattoos on the Oprah Winfrey Show, but have no fear, we can reveal some of his tatts and what they signify.

On Brad's shapely forearm is the tattoo “Absurdites de l’existence” which is written in French and translates to “life is absurd.” Yes, perhaps it is when you're an A-list star with a Angelina Jolie for company and six kids!

He also has a tattoo of Angelina Jolie’s birthday on his stomach in Khmer (6-4-1975). That's one date he is not allowed to forget.

And the marks on Brad's lower back appear to be a map of the New Orleans levee system.

Apparently Angelina Jolie sketched the design on his body during a quiet night in, and he liked it so much he had it inked onto him permanently.

We'll have to try that one out with our men folk...

Image © Sipa
Love & Sex Editor
02/07/2011
05/01/2018
