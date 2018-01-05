Ed Westwick tattoos

Ed Westwick tattoo

Ed Westwick of Gossip Girl pretty much has an ink addiction.

He says of his tattoos: "I got Heartbreak Hotel tattooed on my chest. And I've got 21 Grams, Love Me Two Times, the song by The Doors. I have I Heart Romance on my forearm and You Make Me Feel Like the One across my shoulder."

Ed saw the "I Heart Romance," on a bathroom stall in a bar in Brooklyn: "I though it was cool, so i got it."



And to think the most exciting thing we've come back from the loo with is extra lip gloss and bog roll stuck to our heels.



The varitey doesn't stop there as his tattoos also include a feather, scripted writing and topless girls.



And it looks llike his collection will be ever-growing as Ed claims he will be getting "way more."



He says: "They're addictive - get one. You'll never look back. Live fast, die young, Be a good looking corpse. Leave a good-looking tattoo."



Hmmm... We'll think about it!

Image © Sipa