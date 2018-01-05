Eminem tattoos

>
Eminem, the notorious American rapper has many tattoos, proving he's no wimp when it comes to getting inked, and most of his tatts are tributes to the important people in his life.

Eminem got this upper left arm tattooed as a mark of respect for his uncle, Ronnie Pilkington, who committed suicide.

Ronnie introduced him to Hip-Hop, and he often includes Uncle Ronnie in some of his lyrics.

Eminem also has a tattoo of his daughter's name, a friend who was shot in 2006, and a tattoo after his ex-wife which reads: "Rot in pieces."

Lovely.

