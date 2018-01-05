Tom Hardy tattoos

In this article



































This sexy English actor, Tom Hardy is most recognisable for his part played in the film 'Inception' with Leonardo DiCaprio We think his tattoos definitely up his hotness, but there's no need to walk around with this shirt unbuttoned like that - unless he wants chest hairs in his water.The star has love for his country as one of his most recent is the Union Jack flag on his upper left chest - Good man!Tom has said: “Every tattoo I have means something to me. Each one is something that I’ve been through in my life or I’ve done or I’ve been.”“Padre Fiero" is a tattoo above the flag and means "proud father" in Italian. The tattoo on his stomach means, "Till I Die SW" and was for his ex-wife Sarah Ward. When will they learn that inking a lovers name will only end in tears?



Tom is now engaged to British actress Charlotte Riley.



