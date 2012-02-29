Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Home
Quiz
Test your celebrity trivia!
Angelina Jolie, femme fatale!
Question 7/16 :
Before settling down and having a brood of kids with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie broke more than one heart in Hollywood. Which of the following has she NOT romanced?
• Colin Farrell
• George Clooney
• Nicolas Cage
• Jared Leto
Questions:
7
Angelina Jolie
Teeth whitening Teeth White teeth Perfect smile
Brad Pitt
This Red Lipstick Has Replaced MAC's Ruby Woo As The Make-up...
Sarah Horrocks
13/06/2008
Article Plan
Celebrity quiz: how well do you know your celebrity trivia and gossip?
▼
Celebrity quiz, star, gossip, celebrity gossip, news
Married bliss and bad habits
Amy Winehouse rehab
Who offered Britney Spears help?
Million dollar celebrity babies
Bruce Willis' children with Demi Moore
Angelina's men
Modest star statement
Do Rihanna and Beyoncé hate each other?
Scarlett Johansson's men,
Celebrity quotes, celebrity love triangle
Teri Hatcher and new boyfriend Stephen Kay
Britney Spears' media exposure and paparazzi hassle
Celebrity heiresses and millionairesses
Heather Mills and Paul McCartney divorce settlement
Celebrity baby boom
Result 0-5 points
Result 5-10 points
Result 10 points or more
Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Naturally beautiful celebrities
Latest…
29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos