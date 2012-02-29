Celebrity quotes, celebrity love triangle

Question 11/16 :



Who is quoted as saying: "I'm so tired of being part of this sick, twisted Bermuda Triangle" ? • Jennifer Aniston, about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt • Paris Hilton, about Lindsay Lohan and Stavros Niarchos • Hilary Duff, about Nicole Richie and Joel Madden • Cheryl Cole, about husband Ashley and Aimee Walton





