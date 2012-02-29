Result 5-10 points

|Q1 - With the arrival of twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, the total number of children in the Jolie-Pitt clan now stands at:
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q2 - Which gallant gent said: "Being married means I can fart and eat ice cream in bed" ?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q3 - Celebrity should come with a health warning! Which of these young stars HASN'T been to rehab?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q4 - Who offered to take Britney Spears in and look after her while she gets her life back on track?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q5 - Which of these celebrity babies earned their parents the most for his/her/their first magazine cover?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q6 - How many children does Bruce Willis have with ex-wife Demi Moore?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q7 - Before settling down and having a brood of kids with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie broke more than one heart in Hollywood. Which of the following has she NOT romanced?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q8 - Which self-assured star once said "I earn my living with my intelligence" ?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q9 - Why does Beyoncé hate Rihanna?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q10 - Which of the following hunks has NOT dated Scarlett Johansson?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q11 - Who is quoted as saying: "I'm so tired of being part of this sick, twisted Bermuda Triangle" ?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q12 - Before getting engaged to Teri Hatcher, producer Stephen Kay had a dalliance with another Desperate Housewife...Which one?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q13 - Who said: "I couldn't ever live a life like Britney Spears, who is under the spotlight every day. I need my privacy with my husband and children otherwise I'd just go loopy" ?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q14 - They're all young, beautiful and loaded...but which of these tabloid darlings is the richest?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q15 - How much was Heather Mills awarded in her divorce settlement by Sir Paul McCartney?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Q16 - Which of these stars isn't pregnant?
|You haven't answered this question....
|Your score: 0/16