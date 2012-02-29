Madonna and Guy Ritchie split ©Sipa Madonna’s marriage to film director Guy Ritchie in 2000 took many by surprise - Queen of Pop meets English gent? But Madge soon embraced British ways: she took up country pursuits, bought a Wiltshire estate and even released a children’s book called The English Roses.



Madonna's raunchy stage image seemed strangely at odds with her family life with Guy, who tended to shun the limelight, but they seemed happy. Son Rocco, a half-brother for Madonna's daughter Lourdes, was born in 2000, and Malawian baby David Banda joined the family in 2006.



Rumours that Madonna and Guy were leading separate lives began to surface earlier this year. As they didn't sign a pre-nup, there could be a lengthy battle over their estimated £300 million fortune - most of which was earned by Madonna before she met Guy.



Verdict: We hope they won't resort to airing their dirty linen in court. Which brings us onto our next couple...





