Unlikely celebrity couples

Devendra Banhart and Natalie Portman

 

©Sipa - Devendra Banhart and Natalie Portman
©Sipa


Stunning Star Wars actress Natalie Portman and little-known Venezualan alt folkie Devendra Banhart met when Nat starred in the music video for his song Carmensita. The bearded, long-haired folk star would stand out in a crowd, while discreet, petite Natalie prefers going incognito on her days off (see left).

However, Devendra and Natalie soon became inseparable. She made the move from New York to LA to be with him...but the romance was over in less than six months. According to a source, they both needed space (only natural perhaps, if you're permenantly joined at the hip?).

Verdict: They've called time on their relationship for now, but have we seen the last of this pair?




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
30/11/2008
