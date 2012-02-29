Unlikely celebrity couples

Gabriela Irimia and Lembit Opik

 

©WENN/SIPA - Gabriela Irimia and Lembit Opik
©WENN/SIPA

This pair would make Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy look like Mr and Mrs Average. Greying Welsh Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Opik made headlines when he broke off his engagement to weathergirl Sian Lloyd to be with the then-24-year-old Gabriela Irimia, one half of Transylvanian novelty pop act The Cheeky Girls, who famously rendered Simon Cowell speechless on TV’s Popstars: The Rivals.

Lembit and Gabriela didn’t shy away from opportunities for public displays of affection - it was said they’d turn up to the opening of an envelope if there was a photo opportunity in it. They confirmed their engagement (to Hello! magazine, naturally) in April 2008. The lovebirds were on a break by July and are now said to have split for good. At least, we haven’t seen them treading the red rug at D-list events for a while.

Verdict: We’re just amazed it lasted as long as it did.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
30/11/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos