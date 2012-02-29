Gabriela Irimia and Lembit Opik ©WENN/SIPA

This pair would make Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy look like Mr and Mrs Average. Greying Welsh Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Opik made headlines when he broke off his engagement to weathergirl Sian Lloyd to be with the then-24-year-old Gabriela Irimia, one half of Transylvanian novelty pop act The Cheeky Girls, who famously rendered Simon Cowell speechless on TV’s Popstars: The Rivals.



Lembit and Gabriela didn’t shy away from opportunities for public displays of affection - it was said they’d turn up to the opening of an envelope if there was a photo opportunity in it. They confirmed their engagement (to Hello! magazine, naturally) in April 2008. The lovebirds were on a break by July and are now said to have split for good. At least, we haven’t seen them treading the red rug at D-list events for a while. Verdict: We’re just amazed it lasted as long as it did.







