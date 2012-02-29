Unlikely celebrity couples

Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni

 

©Sipa - Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni
©Sipa

Nicolas Sarkozy raised French eyebrows to hitherto unforeseen levels with his whirlwind romance and quickie wedding to supermodel-turned-singer Carla Bruni. Italian-born Carla has a chequered past (her ex-lovers include Mick Jagger and Eric Clapton, and she has a child from an affair with an ex-lover's son!). She also supported Sarkozy's left-wing rival Ségolène Royal during the Presidential elections...

Carla has played the dutiful wife on state visits, charming the Queen on a trip to the UK last March. She refused to give up her music career, though, and recently released a much-hyped new album of candid love songs. Now let's all thank our lucky stars we don't have to hear about Gordon Brown's sex life in the pop charts...

Carla's even sacrificed her beloved jeans and jumpers for First Lady suits when she's hanging out at the Palais d'Elysée...and given up heels so she doesn’t tower over her vertically challenged husband.

Verdict: Must be love!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
30/11/2008
