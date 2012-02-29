Unlikely celebrity couples

Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler

 

©Sipa - Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler
©Sipa


We’ve heard the one about the boss and the secretary before, but the fashion designer and her student is a new one on us. Then and again, Vivienne Westwood has never been one to follow the rules.

The flame-haired icon, famous for bringing punk and new wave to the fashion world, married her third husband Andreas Kronthaler in 1992, when she was 52 and he was 27. Despite the 25-year age gap, Vivienne says this time it’s for real: "I’ve never been more sure of anybody in my life than Andreas.

Verdict: They both look as eccentric as each other, so they could be in it for the long haul.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
30/11/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos