Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler ©Sipa



We’ve heard the one about the boss and the secretary before, but the fashion designer and her student is a new one on us. Then and again, Vivienne Westwood has never been one to follow the rules.



The flame-haired icon, famous for bringing punk and new wave to the fashion world, married her third husband Andreas Kronthaler in 1992, when she was 52 and he was 27. Despite the 25-year age gap, Vivienne says this time it’s for real: "I’ve never been more sure of anybody in my life than Andreas.”



Verdict: They both look as eccentric as each other, so they could be in it for the long haul.





