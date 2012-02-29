Jamie Cullum and Sophie Dahl

Unlikely celebrity couples

Sophie Dahl should go ballerina shopping with Carla Bruni-Sarkozy. The statuesque model towers over her pint-sized beau Jamie Cullum, but their unlikeliness only goes skin deep. These two look head over heels (or should that be flats?) in love. The pair are reportedly set to move in together and tie the knot.

Sophie met Jamie when they duetted together at a charity event in March 2007. The jazz hottie may be a diminutive 5’4, but what he lacks in height he more than makes up for in cuteness. 6-foot Sophie, who is the granddaughter of writer Roald Dahl, is a former plus-size model and now author, best known for posing naked in a controversial ad for YSL’s Opium fragrance.


Verdict: When's the wedding, and where’s our invite?




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
30/11/2008
