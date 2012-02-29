Paul McCartney and Heather Mills ©TINNEFELD/PEOPLE IMAGE/SIPA He was a sixty-something ex-Beatle. She was a thirty-something former model. There were other things going on in the world in 2007, believe it or not, but the Mills v McCartney divorce case dominated the headlines and had us all sick and tired of the whole sorry saga by the time it ended in a £24 million settlement for Heather.



When the couple announced their engagement in 2002 after a whirwind romance, the media and public were quick to label the bride-to-be a gold-digger. Paul and Heather married in a lavish ceremony in Ireland in the summer and and welcomed daughter Beatrice Milly in 2003. However, Heather was plagued by the revelation of dodgy pornographic photos from her past, and reports of tension with her step-children, especially fashion designer Stella, did little to improve matters.



After the couple confirmed their separation in 2006, Heather became a media target. In one particularly ill-advised outburst on TV she claimed she had considered suicide, and it was revealed she accused her estranged husband of physical abuse. Heather pursued her share of Sir Paul’s £400 million fortune in court in a court case that lasted two years (the marriage itself lasted less than four). The former couple now share custody of Beatrice. Verdict: Ever heard of a pre-nup?!







