Odd celebrity couples ©NIVIERE/BENAROCH/LORENVU/SIPA He's a shock rocker who styles himself as the Antichrist Superstar. She's a burlesque pin-up with a penchant for stripping down to her vintage undies in giant glasses of champagne. One thing these two did have in common was a love of make-up! Singer Marilyn Manson and model/dancer Dita von Teese made an intriguing match, but behind their stage personas (their real names are Brian Warner and Heather Sweet), it looked like the porcelain-skinned pair were soul mates...Which is why we were almost saddened by their divorce, which was announced after just a year of marriage. Marilyn and Dita dated for six years before tying the knot in a non-denominational ceremony in Ireland in November 2005, but Dita filed for divorce in December 2006, citing irreconcilabe differences. Manson immediately began dating actress Evan Rachel Wood, 21, but the pair have now split. Dita, meanwhile, is revelling in her single status. "Right now, I am loving being single, " she says. "I'm not put off marriage in the future. I really enjoyed the ritual of marriage and I don't think of divorce as failure."



Verdict: Never marry a man who wears more lipstick than you do.







