Eva Green as Vesper Lynd

Which Bond Girl are you?
You're mysterious, intelligent, seductive and have a definite femme fatale streak in you!
Vesper's role
Far from being a trophy woman, Vesper has a strong character and she could easily claim to be Bond's equal.
She stands up to him and is also in a position of power (she works for The Treasury).
She's also classy with a capital C! Vesper redefines 007 and gets away with making snide remarks about his imposing ego.
Your Bond Girl attributes
You're subtle in your ways, very feminine and a real flirt.
Your tools of seduction: your intelligence and general knowledge, your ease in any situation and a mysterious charm which doesn't win everyone over, but certainly makes an impact.
You're the type of person who can easily unseat others! Independent and a bit of a feminist, you rarely need others but that doesn't make you any less generous or selfless a person. People can always count on you and your friends and family are well aware of that.
Tip: Learn to be more accessible and less haughty, especially as your sharp wit and your tendency to tease people can get you in trouble!
Profiles: Vesper Lynd
