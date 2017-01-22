>
Which Bond Girl are you?

Eva Green as Vesper Lynd

 

Eva Green in Casino Royale © Gaumont Columbia Tristar - Eva Green as Vesper Lynd
Eva Green in Casino Royale © Gaumont Columbia Tristar
You're Eva Green as Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale (2006).

Your profile
You're mysterious, intelligent, seductive and have a definite femme fatale streak in you!

Vesper's role
Far from being a trophy woman, Vesper has a strong character and she could easily claim to be Bond's equal.

She stands up to him and is also in a position of power (she works for The Treasury).

She's also classy with a capital C! Vesper redefines 007 and gets away with making snide remarks about his imposing ego.

Your Bond Girl attributes
You're subtle in your ways, very feminine and a real flirt.

Your tools of seduction: your intelligence and general knowledge, your ease in any situation and a mysterious charm which doesn't win everyone over, but certainly makes an impact.

You're the type of person who can easily unseat others! Independent and a bit of a feminist, you rarely need others but that doesn't make you any less generous or selfless a person. People can always count on you and your friends and family are well aware of that.

Tip: Learn to be more accessible and less haughty, especially as your sharp wit and your tendency to tease people can get you in trouble!




  
  


Vesper Lynd
