>
>
Which Bond Girl are you?

Which Bond Girl are you: seduction

 

Sophie Marceau and Pierce Brosnan in The World Is Not Enough © MGM - Which Bond Girl are you: seduction
Sophie Marceau and Pierce Brosnan in The World Is Not Enough © MGM


Question 8/9 :

You've got your eye on a guy, but he hasn't even noticed you. What do you think?
 •  Is he blind? He WILL fall for my charms...
 •  Maybe I'm not good enough for him?
 •  I'm probably frightening him off because I seem so inaccessible...but he'll come round!


  
  


Questions: 8


Quizzes Editor
05/10/2012

Article Plan Which Bond Girl are you?

Don't miss...
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         