Which Bond Girl are you?

Which Bond Girl are you: resourcefulness Daniel Craig and Olga Kurylenko in Quantum of Solace © Sony Pictures



Question 7/9 :



There's a massive queue at the taxi rank and you've got a plane to catch in less than an hour. What do you do? • Hop onto the bus and spring to the terminal • Find out who's going where, organise a taxi-share so you don't have to wait for a free cab • Pout, give everyone puppy-dog eyes and worm your way to the front of the queue



