>
>
Which Bond Girl are you?

Which Bond Girl are you: resourcefulness

 

Daniel Craig and Olga Kurylenko in Quantum of Solace © Sony Pictures - Which Bond Girl are you: resourcefulness
Daniel Craig and Olga Kurylenko in Quantum of Solace © Sony Pictures


Question 7/9 :

There's a massive queue at the taxi rank and you've got a plane to catch in less than an hour. What do you do?
 •  Hop onto the bus and spring to the terminal
 •  Find out who's going where, organise a taxi-share so you don't have to wait for a free cab
 •  Pout, give everyone puppy-dog eyes and worm your way to the front of the queue


  
  


Questions: 7


Quizzes Editor
05/10/2012

Article Plan Which Bond Girl are you?

Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
The massive rose gold trendThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         