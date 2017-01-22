Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder Ursula Andress in Dr. No © MGM You're Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder in Dr No (1962).



Your profile

You're sexy, friendly, natural, funny and optimistic.



Honey's role





Why? Because she was the first, and because of the famous scene from Dr No where she emerges from the sea in a bikini, which remains one of the most popular film scenes and established Ursula Andress as a bona fide



Shell-diver Honey is an independent woman who likes to play on her innocent, naive image.



Your Bond Girl attributes

Your most distinctive personality trait is your spontaneity.



You have a straightforward approach to life and don't like to cause a fuss. You like being around other people, going out, travelling and nature. You use your charm to worm your way out of difficult situations, and you know exactly where and when to use it.



But you're in full control of your image and your assets, which is why men adore you and women are jealous of you.



