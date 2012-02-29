Elettra Rossellini-Wiedemann: Keeping beauty in the family

© Lamarthe When Ingrid Bergman is your grandmother and Isabella Rossellini is your mum, there’s a fair chance you’ll be blessed with model looks. No surprises, then, that Elettra Rossellini-Wiedermann has followed in their footsteps to stardom. New Yorker Elettra is currently the face of Lamarthe and has also landed the job that made her mother into an icon, as the face of Lancôme.



We meet Elettra in the Café de Flore in Paris, where she’s been filming a short video for Lamarthe, "Elettra in the City." She’s as stunning as you’d expect: slim and elegant, impish yet charming.



Elettra tells us all about her life , her beauty secrets , and how she stays in shape .















Frédérique de Granvilliers, translation Sarah Horrocks

