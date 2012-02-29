Elettra Rossellini-Wiedemann: Keeping beauty in the family

Article in images
  

© Lamarthe - Elettra Rossellini-Wiedemann: Keeping beauty in the family
© Lamarthe

When Ingrid Bergman is your grandmother and Isabella Rossellini is your mum, there’s a fair chance you’ll be blessed with model looks. No surprises, then, that Elettra Rossellini-Wiedermann has followed in their footsteps to stardom. New Yorker Elettra is currently the face of Lamarthe and has also landed the job that made her mother into an icon, as the face of Lancôme.

We meet Elettra in the Café de Flore in Paris, where she’s been filming a short video for Lamarthe, "Elettra in the City." She’s as stunning as you’d expect: slim and elegant, impish yet charming.

Elettra tells us all about her life, her beauty secrets, and how she stays in shape.







Frédérique de Granvilliers, translation Sarah Horrocks

 
  
Sarah Horrocks
28/09/2006
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Jessica Albas maternity styleDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos