Just for the record...

Elettra Rossellini-Wiedemann: Keeping beauty in the family
Elettra, what have you got in your handbag ? (which, by the way, is a beautiful oversized croc-style bag in black by Lamarthe)  

(Laughs) Not much! I came straight from New York and because of security they threw my beauty products and my toothpaste away at the airport! All I have is my keys, my mobile, two magazines and books for my studies, The Origin of Species by Darwin and a Lonely Planet book on Kenya. Oh, hang on – my lip gloss managed to get through the security checks! It’s Icy Tube IP 15 by Lancôme.

The short film you’ve just done for Lamarthe is fantastic (see it at www.lamarthe.com). You have real presence in front of the camera. Are you tempted to follow in your mum’s footsteps and take up acting?
Not in the slightest! I’ve got enough on my plate at the moment with this and university as well. I’ve finished filming with Zoe, who’s from New York as well, and I really enjoyed it, though it’s only two minutes long! But I’ve been on shoots with my mum and it takes such a long time - I’m not interested in that.

Photo: Producer Zoe Cassavetes, daughter of John Cassavetes, who made the Lamarthe film, and Elettra.  









  
  
Sarah Horrocks
28/09/2006
