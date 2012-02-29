On being famous

© Lamarthe

What does it mean to you to be the daughter and grand-daughter of such famous people as your mother and grand-parents?

Nothing in particular: they’re family, so I never think about it that way. I never knew my maternal grand-parents, but I knew my father’s parents very well. My dad was a model and now works for Microsoft. As for my mum, she’s just like anyone else’s mum! That’s the most important thing, for me.



You’re a top model and a student – how do you fit it all in?

I’m in my fourth and final year at New School University in New York, where I’m studying politics and history. I often do photoshoots at the weekend or during the holidays, and I have to jet there and back really quickly. I choose what I do carefully instead of taking up any offer. After I graduate next year I’m going to take it easy and devote myself to modelling. I love travelling and I want to make the most of the opportunities to see the world. Later on in life I’ll take up another career, I haven’t decided what I want to do yet but I’m interested in politics and the environment.



