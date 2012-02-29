The new face of Lancôme!

Elettra Rossellini-Wiedemann: Keeping beauty in the family
How do you feel about following in your mum's footsteps?
I’m thrilled to be the face of Lancôme! I’ve loved them since I was tiny and used to raid my mum’s drawers for her make-up. She was the face of their Tresor fragrance and she used to get all their stuff. When you’re a kid it’s fantastic, trying everything, playing shopkeepers and make-up artists!

How did you link up with Lancôme?  
I did a casting shoot for them and they took me on! I didn’t tell my mum until I found out, and when I told her I’d agreed to be the face of a make-up brand she a bit dubious and said I should have talked to her about it first. As soon as she found out it was for Lancôme she was jumping around, she was so happy she cried! I guessed I’d done the right thing…(Laughs) I’ll be appearing in their make-up and skincare ads from 2007 onwards.







  
  
Sarah Horrocks
28/09/2006
