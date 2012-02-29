Elettra's make-up tips

Elettra Rossellini-Wiedemann: Keeping beauty in the family
What skin type are you?
I have sensitive skin and it tends to get very dry in the winter, so I don’t just use anything. I use Phsyio Vichy 5.5 protective gel wash, then Lancôme’s SPF15 High Potency Moisturiser with Micro-Nutrients. Sometimes at night, especially when it’s cold, I use Dr Hauschka’s protective oil. Dr Haushcka is a bio brand and I adore their stuff.

Apart from your lip gloss that escaped security checks(!), what make-up do you wear?
Well I’m a student and I have to work loads, so I don’t have much time to make up, and my skin is naturally clear so I just wear lip gloss and black mascara. I use Lancôme’s Extreme Mascara which gives you a really nice result and lengthens your lashes without leaving any residue. That’s about all!

And at night? I can’t dance so I don’t go clubbing! I don’t drink or smoke either...I like going out to friends’ houses or having friends round, or going out to dinner every now and then. Then I try and make an effort (smiles). I’ll use a little colour on my cheeks, forehead and neck (Glow by Smashbox), a bit of black eyeliner, and I’ll experiment with MAC eyeshadows.

What are the two things you couldn’t live without?
Caresse by Lancôme: it’s a moisturising body milk which has a really velvety feel and a floral, fruity fragrance of raspberries, pears and violet leaves, so I use it as a fragrance as well, it’s all I use. And Lancôme’s Soleil Ultra SPF 30, because I have really pale skin and I burn easily. As soon as the sun comes out I cover myself with it!










  
  
