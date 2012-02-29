Elettra's beauty tips

Elettra Rossellini-Wiedemann: Keeping beauty in the family
OK Elettra, disaster strikes: you’ve had very little sleep and you look and feel awful. What do you do?
(Laughs) It happens! My best medicine is a very cold shower, a really strong espresso, lots of water during the day, glasses and lip gloss!  

What do you do when you get a spot?
Never put anything on it. I wait two or three days and it normally disappears.

Your top tip for radiant skin?
A light facial scrub and then Lancôme’s Hydra-Intense Mask.

And your favourite hair product? Ted Gibson’s products for normal hair – Ted Gibson is a fantastic hairstylist who lives right near me in New York. And Kiehl’s Cream With Silk Groom to style my hair, I’ve got loads of their stuff and it’s really awesome.

When you’re out to seduce someone what do you put on? A big smile and a shine in your eyes, no make-up!  

What products can you never get enough of?
Here’s Elettra's list of her favourite products.

Face wash : Protective gel wash for face and body, Physio 5.5 by Vichy (200ml £6, available online)

Body moisturiser : Caresse body milk by Lancôme (200ml with pump £27.50).

UV protection: Soleil Ultra IP face cream by Lancôme (50 ml tube £19.50).

Facial moisturiser : SPF15 High Potency Moisturiser with Micro-Nutrients SPF15 (50 ml pot £30).

Natural make-up (for pink lips with a touch of gold): Juicy tube lip gloss in colour no. 19 (lycee) by Lancôme (£13), or Icy tube lip glos SPF 15 by Lancôme (also £13).

To enhance your eyes: Extreme Mascara by Lancôme (£13).

For radiant skin, especially after long-haul flights: Hydra Intense Mask by Lancôme (100 ml tube £26).

For a gentle but effective facial scrub : Exfoliance Confort scrub (100 ml tube £24).

All products except Vichy Physio 5.5 are available at Boots.























  
  
Sarah Horrocks
28/09/2006
