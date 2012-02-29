How she stays in shape

© Lancôme

Do you do any sports? Yes, I get that from my dad – his whole family is really into sport. I do yoga and Pilates regularly, I run in Central Park like all New-Yorkers, I cycle and rollerblade. In the winter I ski lots, mostly in Colorado. And in the summer I swim lots and go water-skiing.



You’re pretty sporty, then!

Yes, I do sport almost every day. The only time I don’t is when I’m flying somewhere or on a job, when I can’t! I just love it, I need to do sport every day!



You have a perfect figure…

Yes, but I have to be careful all the same because I can be greedy and I have to watch what I eat! I eat lots of salad and I don’t eat too many things with sauce. If I eat too much it makes me sleepy.



Do you like cooking?

Yes, I cook lots, I love having friends round to dinner. I have loads of cookery books I get ideas from. Vegetable soufflé, pasta and chicken are my specialities. Sometimes something doesn’t work out, sometimes it’s great – my guests always come back, anyway! (Laughs)



Did your mum inspire you to be a good cook?

A little. She eats out a lot, but she's really great at pasta and sauces.






























