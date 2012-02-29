Elettra Rossellini-Wiedemann: Keeping beauty in the family
Article in images

How she stays in shape

   
How she stays in shape
© Lancôme

Do you do any sports? Yes, I get that from my dad – his whole family is really into sport. I do yoga and Pilates regularly, I run in Central Park like all New-Yorkers, I cycle and rollerblade. In the winter I ski lots, mostly in Colorado. And in the summer I swim lots and go water-skiing.  

You’re pretty sporty, then!
Yes, I do sport almost every day. The only time I don’t is when I’m flying somewhere or on a job, when I can’t! I just love it, I need to do sport every day!  

You have a perfect figure…
Yes, but I have to be careful all the same because I can be greedy and I have to watch what I eat! I eat lots of salad and I don’t eat too many things with sauce. If I eat too much it makes me sleepy.

Do you like cooking?
Yes, I cook lots, I love having friends round to dinner. I have loads of cookery books I get ideas from. Vegetable soufflé, pasta and chicken are my specialities. Sometimes something doesn’t work out, sometimes it’s great – my guests always come back, anyway! (Laughs)  

Did your mum inspire you to be a good cook?
A little. She eats out a lot, but she’s really great at pasta and sauces.














  
 
Sarah Horrocks
28/09/2006
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos