Australia: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman © 20th Century Fox



Challenging

Both Aussies (Hugh is a Sydney native, Nicole was born in Hawaii to Australian parents), Hugh and Nicole both now split their time between the US and Oz. Hugh has held down homes in New York and Sydney for many years, while Nicole has a ranch in Nashville with husband Keith Urban and a flat in Sydney. The flame-haired, fair-skinned beauty found the conditions in the wilds of North Australia a big challenge: "When I got to Kununurra, I thought I wasn’t going to last two days in the heat and kind of ferocious environment," she says. "Two months later I was looking for property there! There’s something magnetic in the land, a bit like Africa.”



Horseplay

Hugh had to get his riding skills up to scratch to compete with Nicole - or Nikki, as he calls her. "Nikki’s a great rider. I practically lived on the back of my horse for a year and a half: before we started shooting, I rode every day for seven months, and I also learned to jump and train a horse. I had to catch up with Nikki, because I’d told Baz (Luhrmann) that I was a god on horseback!”









