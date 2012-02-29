Interview: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman on Baz Luhrmann's Australia
Sex symbols Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman

 

Sex symbols Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman
© 20th CenturyFox


Hot property
At 41, Nicole Kidman may be 20 years older than today's starlets, but she's just as much in demand as ever. Not only is she stunningly beautiful, but she’s a fighter (she went through her fair share of personal turmoil after her divorce from Tom Cruise). She's also committed to women's causes (she’s an ambassador for Unifem, the UN Development Fund for Women, which works to empower women and improve equality). To cap a fantastic 2008, Nicole was voted Glamour's Woman of the Year.

A superstar in his native Australia for years, 40-year-old Hugh hasn't always been as much of a household name as his co-star, but he's now a force to be reckoned with on the international scene. He’s also just been voted Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, beating Bond hunk Daniel Craig into second place. Hugh will also be presenting the Oscars in February.

Nicole on Hugh...
Even dressed in a hairy costume with claws as Wolverine in X-Men, Hugh could make us swoon. And as a rough-and-ready stock-man in Australia, he’s irresistible! Nicole was delighted with the casting of Hugh in the role originally intended for Russell Crowe: "Russell was meant to be doing the movie, but when Hugh got the role I was delighted. Hugh’s a good, honest, open, gorgeous guy. He’s a real shining star."

© 20thCenturyFox
© 20thCenturyFox
Hugh on Nicole... 
"The problem working with Baz is that you're never as good-looking in real life than you are on screen! He has a gift for making people look gorgeous. But all you need to do is point a camera at Nicole." 

In costume
We still haven't recovered from seeing Hugh tip a bucket of water over his bare torso, Mr Darcy-style, in Australia...and then there’s the ball scene where he arrives close shaven and coiffed in an immaculate white suit. “My wife loved that scene, too,” Hugh grins. "She was on set for the ball scene and she told me to keep that suit on when I came home!’ She preferred the suit look to my Wolverine costume – hair and scissor hands aren’t her thing.”

We wouldn't say no either way...




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
23/01/2008
