Nicole Kidman Hugh Jackman friendship

Interview: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman on Baz Luhrmann's Australia
Close ties 
On-screen chemistry
They play lovers on screen, but in real life Nicole and Hugh are long-time pals. Hugh’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness is one of Nicole’s best friends (along with fellow Aussie Naomi Watts). The Jackmans both attended Nicole’s wedding to Keith Urban, and Nicole and Deb even lived together.
"When Nicole arrived in Hollywood, she moved in with my wife Deb, who had been there for a few months,” reveals Hugh. ”They’ve been very close ever since and we often have dinner together. But thanks to Australia, Nicole and I became really good friends.”

Love scenes
Was Deb jealous of Hugh’s steamy scenes with Nicole?
"I was a bit uncomfortable when we did the first kissing scene. Then Deb leaned over and said to me ‘That was a great kiss!’  That’s the advantage of being married to an actress! Deb says that actors are the only people who have the right to change mistresses or lovers every 2 months without needing to get a divorce!”




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
23/01/2008
