Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman on family life Hugh visiting Nicole and husband Keith after the birth of Sunday Rose © Rex/Sipa Nicole on being a mum

"I gave birth to my first child this summer, but I adopted two children when I was 25 so I’m used to juggling my family life,” says Nicole. So how does she reconcile her family life with her film career? "My priorities are different now. When I was young I wanted to change the world. Now I just want to be happy and enjoy my family as long as life will let me.”



Something in the water…

Nicole is still a newlywed and gave birth to little Sunday Rose in July 2008 after giving up hope of ever having a biological child with her husband. And she says she owes it all to Australia (she fell pregnant during filming). "I’d accepted I was never going to give birth to a child. But there must be something magic in the waters of Kununurra, maybe in the waterfulls where we went swimming with the team – we now call them ‘the fertile waters’ because seven babies have been born from the movie!”





Hugh on being a dad

When Daddy’s filming, the whole Jackman clan moves with him so that they can be together. Does being on set make Hugh’s son Oscar want to pursue a career in acting?

“On the set of Australia , he went to school with Brandon (the little Aboriginal boy) and the other actors’ kids, and he couldn’t understand why he was the only one not to have a part. At first I said no – being a child actor is too tough. You force them to find emotions that they shouldn’t understand at such a young age, and it makes them grow up too fast. But at 8 years old, he couldn’t understand that, so I asked Baz to let him have a small part. For 4 days, he did the same scene over and over again. At the end he came to me and said: ’Dad, you have the most rubbish job in the world. I’m never gonna be an actor!’'" Mission accomplished...





