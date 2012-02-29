Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman on family life

Interview: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman on Baz Luhrmann's Australia
"I gave birth to my first child this summer, but I adopted two children when I was 25 so I’m used to juggling my family life,” says Nicole. So how does she reconcile her family life with her film career? "My priorities are different now. When I was young I wanted to change the world. Now I just want to be happy and enjoy my family as long as life will let me.”

Nicole is still a newlywed and gave birth to little Sunday Rose in July 2008 after giving up hope of ever having a biological child with her husband. And she says she owes it all to Australia (she fell pregnant during filming). "I’d accepted I was never going to give birth to a child. But there must be something magic in the waters of Kununurra, maybe in the waterfulls where we went swimming with the team – we now call them ‘the fertile waters’ because seven babies have been born from the movie!”


When Daddy’s filming, the whole Jackman clan moves with him so that they can be together. Does being on set make Hugh’s son Oscar want to pursue a career in acting?
On the set of Australia, he went to school with Brandon (the little Aboriginal boy) and the other actors’ kids, and he couldn’t understand why he was the only one not to have a part. At first I said no – being a child actor is too tough. You force them to find emotions that they shouldn’t understand at such a young age, and it makes them grow up too fast. But at 8 years old, he couldn’t understand that, so I asked Baz to let him have a small part. For 4 days, he did the same scene over and over again. At the end he came to me and said: ’Dad, you have the most rubbish job in the world. I’m never gonna be an actor!’'" Mission accomplished...

 

 




  
  
23/01/2008
