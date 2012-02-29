Eva Green interview

|
Maximum security is in place at the Hotel Bristol, where our secret agent was dispatched to seek out the mysterious and elusive Eva Green.
Her mission: to get all the gossip on Casino Royale, Eva’s sexy co-star Daniel Craig, and find out what it’s really like to be a Bond girl…
After negotiating security, high-tech traps, spies, and the like, we finally get to meet Eva. Dressed in black from head to toe, she's all understated charm, intelligent and sexy.
Eva welcomes us into her exclusive suite to chat about her vision of Bond, identifying with her character Vesper Lynd, what it’s like to play alongside Daniel Craig, and the challenges of filming. We also talked fashion, Eva’s future plans and how Bond has propelled her from critically-acclaimed actress into the ranks of Hollywood royalty.
Casino Royale is out now. Directed by Martin Campbell, the film stars Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Judi Dench and Mads Mikkelsen.
Olivia Phelip, translation Sarah Horrocks